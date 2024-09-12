Michael Kiwanuka has detailed a new album. The British singer-songwriter will share fourth full-length Small Changes on November 15 via Geffen Records.

Following 2019's Mercury Prize-winning LP Kiwanuka, the 11-song Small Changes finds the artist joining forces with co-producers Danger Mouse and Inflo once more. The two also teamed with Kiwanuka to produce his sophomore album, 2016's Love & Hate.

Previously shared single "Floating Parade" appears in the tracklist alongside new arrivals "Lowdown (part i)" and "Lowdown (part ii)," both of which land alongside accompanying visuals from Blackwall.

Kiwanuka will play a trio of dates in Canada this fall. Following late September stops in Toronto and Montreal, he'll embark on a co-headlining tour with Brittany Howard, which makes a stop in Vancouver. Find his complete itinerary below.

Revisit Exclaim!'s 2019 interview with Michael Kiwanuka. The aforementioned Kiwanuka was among Exclaim!'s Best Soul and Funk Albums of 2019.

Small Changes:

1. Floating Parade

2. Small Changes

3. One and Only

4. Rebel Soul

5. Lowdown (part i)

6. Lowdown (part ii)

7. Follow your Dreams

8. Live For Your Love

9. Stay By My Side

10. The Rest of Me

11. Four Long Years

Michael Kiwanuka 2024 Tour Dates:

09/25 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/26 Montreal, QC – MTELUS

09/28 Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

09/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09/30 Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

10/02 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

10/03 New York, NY - Summerstage In Central Park *

10/06 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

10/08 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *

10/10 Boise, ID – Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field *

10/11 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts *

10/12 Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

10/14 Jacksonville, OR – Britt Festival Pavilion *

10/15 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

10/17 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre *

10/18 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/19 Paso Robles, CA– Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

* with Brittany Howard