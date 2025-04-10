I get that the zoomers yearn to be closer in the backseat of your rover, but this is not the way to do it. The thing about Gracie Abrams is that her nepo-pop is usually just boring enough to be mostly inoffensive, but that's just changed with a little help from the Chainsmokers.

The nightmare Eiffel Tower rotation have put their own spin on Abrams's "That's So True," evolving it from a sad girl commodity to what an American Eagle store manager probably listens to while getting ready to go drink Mike's Hard Lemonade. At first, it sounds like rejected theme music for a series of Skins, but quickly rounds out into 2015 EDM radio remix fodder.

As one Redditor put it, "What terrorism is this? I thought we were done with these two overgrown frat bros."