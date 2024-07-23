Reunited Welsh noise rockers Mclusky have announced plans to release their first new album in 20 years.

An email from Ipacec Recordings reads, "Mclusky is recording a new album. It will be released on Ipecac in 2025."

There are no further details about the album, but it will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2004's The Difference Between Me and You Is That I'm Not on Fire. The band split up in 2005, but reconvened in recent years. Last year, they released the four-song EP unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep. At that point, the EP's Bandcamp description noted that an album was half-complete.