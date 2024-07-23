Mclusky Promise New Album in 2025

It wiIl be their first full-length since 2004

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jul 23, 2024

Reunited Welsh noise rockers Mclusky have announced plans to release their first new album in 20 years.

An email from Ipacec Recordings reads, "Mclusky is recording a new album. It will be released on Ipecac in 2025."

There are no further details about the album, but it will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2004's The Difference Between Me and You Is That I'm Not on Fire. The band split up in 2005, but reconvened in recent years. Last year, they released the four-song EP unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep. At that point, the EP's Bandcamp description noted that an album was half-complete. 

