If you have dreams of seeing the Darkness perform their new album Dreams on Toast live, they just might come true: the band have announced a North American tour, which is set to include a few Canadian dates in Toronto, Kitchener, Montreal and Vancouver.

Kicking things off with a set at Pryor, OK's Rocklahoma festival on August 29, the Darkness will believe in a thing called being on the road. They'll make their first venture to Canada before September's halfway point, crossing the border to play Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre (September 12), Kitchener's Elements (September 13) and Montreal's Club Soda (September 14).

The rockers will pause to perform overseas following a September 21 gig in Cleveland, OH, returning to their North American tour schedule on November 7 in Houston, TX. Before the end of the run, they'll return to Canada to headline Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on November 18, then wrap things up on November 22 in Denver, CO.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (April 16) at 10 a.m. local time for the Ontario and Quebec dates, while presales for the Vancouver concert begin then with the code MODO ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (April 18). See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

The Darkness 2025 Tour Dates:

08/29 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

08/30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

08/31 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

09/02 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

09/03 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

09/05 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

09/06 Richmond, VA - The National

09/07 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

09/09 Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

09/10 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

09/12 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/13 Kitchener, ON - Elements

09/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

09/16 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/17 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

09/19 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

09/20 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

09/21 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

11/07 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

11/08 Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

11/09 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

11/13 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/17 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

11/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/22 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall