If you have dreams of seeing the Darkness perform their new album Dreams on Toast live, they just might come true: the band have announced a North American tour, which is set to include a few Canadian dates in Toronto, Kitchener, Montreal and Vancouver.
Kicking things off with a set at Pryor, OK's Rocklahoma festival on August 29, the Darkness will believe in a thing called being on the road. They'll make their first venture to Canada before September's halfway point, crossing the border to play Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre (September 12), Kitchener's Elements (September 13) and Montreal's Club Soda (September 14).
The rockers will pause to perform overseas following a September 21 gig in Cleveland, OH, returning to their North American tour schedule on November 7 in Houston, TX. Before the end of the run, they'll return to Canada to headline Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on November 18, then wrap things up on November 22 in Denver, CO.
Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (April 16) at 10 a.m. local time for the Ontario and Quebec dates, while presales for the Vancouver concert begin then with the code MODO ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (April 18). See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
The Darkness 2025 Tour Dates:
08/29 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
08/30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
08/31 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
09/02 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
09/03 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
09/05 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
09/06 Richmond, VA - The National
09/07 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
09/09 Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
09/10 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
09/12 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/13 Kitchener, ON - Elements
09/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
09/16 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
09/17 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
09/19 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
09/20 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
09/21 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
11/07 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
11/08 Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
11/09 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
11/13 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11/15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/17 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
11/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/22 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall