As promised, Mclusky are back with their first new album since 2004. After news of their reunion circled last year, the Welsh noise-rockers will deliver The World Is Still Here and So Are We on May 9, nearly 21 years later to the date, via Ipecac.

Today, they preview their first new full-length in over two decades with lead single "Way of the Exploding Dickhead."

Andrew Falkous shared of the track, "With a title modelled on/ripped off a formative video game ('the way of the exploding fist' on the zx spectrum), and lyrics inspired by the huge excitement caused by the surge pricing on tickets to see a band play well in the distance, 'way of the exploding dickhead' is a modern parable, without the parable bit."

Listen to "Way of the Exploding Dickhead" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



The World Is Still Here and So Are We:

1. Unpopular Parts of a Pig

2. Cops and Coppers

3. Way of the Exploding Dickhead

4. The Battle of Los Angelsea

5. People Person

6. The Competent Horse Thief

7. Kafka-Esque Novelist Franz Kafka

8. The Digger You Deep

9. Autofocus on the Prime Directive

10. Not All Steeplejacks

11. Chekhov's Guns

12. Juan Party-System

13. Hate the Polis