Halifax punk Matty Grace is back with a new album. Cheap Shame arrives April 1 via Dirt Cult Records.

"Taking cues from '90s punks Jawbreaker and Samiam and blending it with a mix of '77 style punk and power pop, Cheap Shame was constructed over many weeks of sleepless nights and a changing personal and political landscape," Grace said of the album [via Punknews]. "Trying to find hope in the bleak reality we have in front of us is an exercise in just how resilient someone can be."

Ahead of the album's arrival, Grace has shared its lead single, "The Great Canadian Going Out of Business Sale." She'll be putting it on streaming Friday (December 20), but until then, she's shared it on YouTube. Listen to it below.