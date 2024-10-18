Mac DeMarco is a chill guy, but he's also a record label owner with very strong views about the music industry. Now, he's announced the latest signing to his label, as Vernon, BC's Mock Media have signed to Mac's Record Label.

They will reissue their 2023 album Mock Media II through the label on December 6. In a poem-like statement full of line breaks, DeMarco said this about the band:

The great white north has once again left a gift upon the stoop of the door to my life.

And of what gift might I speak, you say?

Aye, listen closely, I beckon you, and I will elucidate.

Strength, honour, maple. From sea to shining sea.

Sprung up from the soils of Vernon, like a patmore elm, I give to you, "Mock Media."

In addition to reissuing Mock Media II, the band have shared the new single "Hooked." A press release describes the band and the single like this: "Inspired by the Canadian wilderness and tradesmen of the past, the band strives to channel the ancestral aspects of human ceremony, while attempting to chart on Billboard Hot 100." Hear that attempt below.