As Justin Trudeau's time as prime minister approaches its end, the Canadian leader is showing his affinity for our nation's indie music by using a Mac DeMarco song to soundtrack a very patriotic Instagram post.

On Saturday (February 15), Trudeau celebrated Flag Day with a post showing various maple leaf emblems. He captioned the post "Nowhere else I'd rather call home" — a fairly standard expression of pride, heightening by Donald Trump's ominous recent threats to make Canada the 51st state.

The post is soundtrack by Mac DeMarco's "Still Beating," from his 2017 album This Old Dog. It's an interesting choice of tune, since it's a love song apologizing to a girlfriend for writing songs about another woman.

Soon, Trudeau will be able to soundtrack posts like this with his son Xavier's music, since the 17-year-old is launching an R&B career this week.