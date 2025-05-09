Writer and director Jane Schoenbrun has tapped Gillian Anderson and Hannah Eibinder of Hacks to lead their upcoming film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

The film follows the director of the fictional Camp Miasma slasher franchise, who becomes obsessed with the mysterious, reclusive actress who played the final girl in the original film, and a "whole new slasher emerges from the bottom of the lake."

According to Deadline, the film will be going into production in British Columbia this summer, and will be produced by Plan B for MUBI.

"I make movies I wish existed when I was a kid, and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is my best attempt at the 'sleepover classic:' an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store," Schoenbrun shared of the film. "I couldn't be more excited to be heading to sleepaway camp this summer with the mad comic genius Hannah Einbinder, the legendary Gillian Anderson, and the daring folks at MUBI and Plan B, who by greenlighting this movie have summoned a plague-like flood of blood, guts, and various other fluids to rain down on us all."

Schoenbrun's previous two feature films include 2021's We're All Going to the World's Fair and I Saw the TV Glow, which was ranked sixth in Exclaim!'s Best Films of 2024 list.

In addition to the upcoming film, Schoenbrun has also announced that they have been writing their debut novel, Public Access Afterworld, which they described as an "epic of trans becoming, and probably the biggest cinematic universe I'll ever create."