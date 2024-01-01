Located on Rue St. Denis in Montreal, L'Escogriffe, also known as Esco, is a popular bar known for its live shows and wide selection of beer and cocktails. With a capacity of 230, Esco has seen a wide range of performances across all genres since its opening in 2000, including garage rock bands and acts from the Montreal punk scene.

The bar has hosted local talent including Grand Public and Yoo Doo Right. Some international acts that have taken the stage at Esco include Odie Leigh, Ratboys and Pom Pom Squad.