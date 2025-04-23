Yaya Bey has returned with a new album. The Brooklyn R&B songwriter will release Do It Afraid on June 20 via drink sum wtr.

The follow-up to last year's Ten Fold already has three singles to its name. "merlot and grigio" was released a few weeks ago, and today's album announcement unveils "dream girl" and "wake up b*tch."

"I wrote this album from the most vulnerable parts of me, which contrary to what many people want to believe about me, is not my trauma but my desire to love, to feel joy...to be free," Bey said in a press release.

Listen to "dream girl" and "wake up b*tch" and check out the tracklist for Do It Afraid below.







Do It Afraid:

1. wake up b*tch

2. end of the world (feat. Nigel Hall & Butcher Brown)

3. real yearners unite

4. cindy rella

5. Raisins

6. spin cycle

7. dream girl

8. merlot and grigio (feat. Father Philis)

9. breakthrough

10. a surrender

11. in a circle

12. aye noche (feat. Rahrah Gabor & Exaktly)

13. no for real, wtf?

14. blicky

15. ask the questions

16. bella noches pt1

17. a tiny thing that's mine

18. choice