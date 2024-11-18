The Oasis reunion has only emboldened Liam Gallagher to yap even more on Twitter X, and for the most part, we're grateful if only for entertainment purposes. It also gives us some more insight into his taste in music, which apparently does not include the Cure.

A fan replied to one of Gallagher's tweets on Saturday (November 16), telling him to "listen to the Cure." To which he responded, "I'm not depressed."

Another fan got offended by this awful take, replying, "Liam you can not be hating on the Cure." Gallagher quickly corrected him, saying, "I don't hate them I just rather listen to 2 foxes shagging in the bushes at 5.30 am."

Sure, perhaps some of us got into the Cure in a fit of teenage angsty sadness, but maybe that's not the case for everyone. Their loss!

The Cure aren't the only band catching heat from Gallagher online these days — he also nearly started a mard with Fontaines D.C. back in September.