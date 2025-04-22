The Cure returned last year with their first album in 16 years, landing on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of the year with Songs from a Lost World. Now, they've detailed a remixed version of that same album.

Mixes of a Lost World is out June 13. It features remixes from Four Tet, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Mogwai, Orbital, Trentemøller, the Twilight Sad, Daniel Avey, Paul Oakenfold, 65daysofstatic and more. All told, there are 24 remixes — meaning there are multiple remixes of each song from the original eight-song LP.

As a preview of Mixes of a Lost World, the Cure have shared Four Tet's "Alone" and Paul Oakenfold's "I Can Never Say Goodbye." Check those out below, along with the full tracklist for Mixes of a Lost World.

The Cure's Robert Smith said in a statement, "Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs of a Lost World tracks and I really loved them. The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others. This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for."

Mixes of a Lost World:

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold "Cinematic" Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

5. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)

6. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

9. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

10. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

11. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

12. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

13. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)

14. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

15. Alone (Shanti Celeste "February Blues" Remix)

16. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

17. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)

18. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut "Anti-Gravitational" Remix)

19. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)

20. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)

21. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

22. All I Ever Am (65daysofstatic Remix)

23. A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)

24. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)