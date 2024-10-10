Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe has detailed his second memoir. The artist will share Just Beyond the Light: Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head on February 18 via Hachette Books.

Following Blythe's debut memoir, 2015's Dark Days, Just Beyond the Light is described in his own words as a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times."

"For me, the single most gratifying aspect of being an artist is learning that your work has been useful to others in some way," Blythe shared in a statement. "I've been told by lots of readers that my last book, Dark Days, helped them — I hope Just Beyond the Light does the same."

Blythe also revealed via his newly launched Substack newsletter that the book's cover image was self-shot in front of a backyard fire, recalling how he "knelt in the dirt with my knees and lower back screaming at me, sweating like a pig, slapping mosquitos, and trying my best to look all cool and grim for the camera with my stupid sweaty face."

Lamb of God recently wrapped a co-headlining tour with Mastodon, which birthed collaborative track "Floods of Triton." You can hear that one below.