Pixies, Laura Jane Grace, KEN Mode Pay Tribute to Steve Albini

The music world has been shaken to its core by the sudden loss of legendary producer and musician Steve Albini from a heart attack today. The Shellac and Big Black frontman, who perhaps most famously produced Nirvana's In Utero among his innumerable credits, was 61.

Dozens of artists — including Pixies, Laura Jane Grace, KEN Mode, Jack White, Fucked Up, Cloud Nothings, St. Vincent, Liturgy, Speedy Ortiz, Lamb of God, BADBADNOTGOOD, HEALTH, Dan Boecker, Jarvis Cocker, the Breeders, Superchunk and more — have taken to social media to pay homage to Albini, a noted Steely Dan hater, occasional edgelord and all-around music industry savant who dedicated decades to helping musicians fulfill their artistic visions.

See a handful of the tributes below.