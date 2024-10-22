Kid Cudi has promised to investigate how the iPhone screenshot sound effect ended up in the microgrooves of his greatest hits album The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1's vinyl edition.

On X, a listener tagged Cudi in a video of their vinyl copy of The Boy Who Flew to the Moon in motion, playing the artist's beloved team-up with Ratatat and MGMT, "Pursuit of Happiness."

At one point in the clip, the unmistakable noise of an iPhone taking a screenshot is heard.

Cudi seemed just as perplexed as the listener was, writing back, "This is crazy. Ima get to the bottom of this brother and get u a new vinyl. I think someone did some shady shit [with] these pressings, and I'm not havin' it. Thanx for showin' me this fam. I'm on the case."

It's one thing to unwrap a record and hear entirely different music than what was advertised, but it's particularly heinous to hear cellphone sounds — likely meaning the audio on the release came from a digital source.

Cudi's first greatest hits collection, The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 arrived in 2022 via Republic Records and the artist's Wicked Awesome imprint. The compilation, which was treated to a vinyl edition last year, brings together tracks from his first seven LPs as well as the debut album from his WZRD side project.

In April, Kid Cudi was forced to cancel a world tour behind recent album INSANO due to a foot injury sustained from falling while jumping offstage at Coachella.