Dr. Dre is being sued for $10 million USD by his former divorce therapist, who is alleging "unbearable harassment." According to Rolling Stone, the rapper and producer launched a "systematic and malicious" attack against Dr. Charles Sophy, causing him enough distress to start wearing a bulletproof vest and fearing for his life.

Sophy filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming that he was hired by Dre, born Andre Young, in 2018 to mediate the breakdown of his marriage with his now ex-wife Nicole Young. Sophy says he worked "diligently, independently and fairly" and stopped communicating with the couple when they reached a settlement in 2021.

Just over a year later, Sophy alleges that Dre texted him to accuse him of acting "improperly."

"Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, Young decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric," the lawsuit states.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Dre's lawyer Howard King said the rapper filed a "confidential complaint" against Sophy with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California last year, seeking "to get Dr. Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence."

He continued:

That complaint seeks revocation of Dr. Sophy's license to provide mental health counselling to needy patients. In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while he simultaneously "treated" not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children. He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr. Young, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations in order to force a financial settlement that he recommended. Dr. Sophy has consistently rebuffed Medical Board attempts to investigate these claims, but has now filed this desperate suit while the noose of the Medical Board is tightening.

Sophy's lawsuit, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, claims that the doctor received an "overtly threatening" message from Dre around 10 p.m. on February 16, 2023, claiming someone told him something "disturbing" and that Sophy was "going to have to pay for that."

When Sophy replied in confusion, Dre answered, "Yes you," and, "You're a piece of shit." The next morning, Sophy texted, "Good morning I have no idea what you are referring to and would make myself available to discuss anytime. Thank you." Dre replied, "You fucked up!! Just so you know, I love being under estimated [sic]."

Sophy claims that Dre "falsely accused" him of trying to turn an unidentified third party against him, and he says Dre "wrongfully accused" him of acting improperly during the divorce mediation. The texts continued throughout 2023, with Dre demanding a written apology from the doctor and telling him, "Don't worry I haven't forgotten about you."

Sophy's suit then claims that in February of 2023, individuals claiming to be FBI agents were "requesting to be led into Dr. Sophy's residence to 'talk' to him." Sophy says he believes they were sent by Dre in an attempt to gain access to his residence and that he wasn't safe even in "the sanctity of his home."

Sophy's lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and punitive damages to be decided at trial. It also has claims for civil harassment, threat of violence based on his sexual orientation and a court order prohibiting contact.