Kehlani was scheduled to take the stage at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena tonight as part of their Crash world tour, but the artist has now announced that they will be unable to perform.

Just hours before doors were slated to open for the concert, Kehlani took to their Instagram Story to express their disappointment. "Toronto.. you know how much I love you. I have been so excited for tonight's show," the singer-songwriter wrote. "Unfortunately I'm unable to perform tonight and have been instructed to rest my voice and body."

"All ticketholders will be refunded. I'll be back soon and I'll miss you until I see you again," Kehlani continued. In a follow-up slide, they added, "I understand everyone's frustrations but what's going on is completely out of my control," promising that the show would be rescheduled.