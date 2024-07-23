Kehlani released their new album Crash last month, and has now announced a world tour behind the release — including a North American leg scheduled for this fall, which will bring the artist to Canada for concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.

With support from FLO and Ancyia, Kehlani hits the road starting September 4 in Minneapolis, MN. A week later, they'll make their first venture onto Canadian soil to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 11.

From there, Kehlani returns stateside for the majority of the run, save for an October 21 show at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The North American leg of the Crash Tour is currently slated to wrap up on November 2 in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 26), following presales beginning tomorrow (July 24). See the full itinerary below.

Kehlani 2024 Tour Dates:

09/04 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

09/06 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/10 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/13 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/14 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

09/17 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

09/21 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/23 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

09/24 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/25 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

09/27 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

09/28 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

10/01 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/02 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/12 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10/15 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

10/18 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/19 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

10/21 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/23 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

10/25 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

10/26 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

10/29 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/30 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

11/02 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center