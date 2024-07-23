Kehlani released their new album Crash last month, and has now announced a world tour behind the release — including a North American leg scheduled for this fall, which will bring the artist to Canada for concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.
With support from FLO and Ancyia, Kehlani hits the road starting September 4 in Minneapolis, MN. A week later, they'll make their first venture onto Canadian soil to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 11.
From there, Kehlani returns stateside for the majority of the run, save for an October 21 show at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The North American leg of the Crash Tour is currently slated to wrap up on November 2 in San Francisco, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 26), following presales beginning tomorrow (July 24). See the full itinerary below.
Kehlani 2024 Tour Dates:
09/04 Minneapolis, MN - Armory
09/06 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/10 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
09/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/13 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/14 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
09/17 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
09/21 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/23 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
09/24 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/25 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
09/27 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/28 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
10/01 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/02 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/12 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
10/15 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
10/18 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
10/21 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/23 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
10/25 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
10/26 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/29 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/30 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
11/02 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center