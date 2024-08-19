Critics and haters alike have bonded exponentially this summer since the release of Katy Perry's "Woman's World," and as her 143 rollout continues to spiral, she's doing the most to try and prove she's not salty.

In response to the critical panning of "Woman's World" — which Exclaim! enthusiastically took part in — the singer posted a photo to her Instagram story of her wearing a T-shirt reading, "They don't build statues of critics."

Incidentally, this shirt bears familiar froot, as it was originally made famous by Charli XCX, who is so far from her flop era they named the whole summer after her.

It bears pointing out that there's famously a statue of American film critic Roger Ebert, but we'll let that one slide.

Beyond "Woman's World" failing commercially, Perry has recently gotten into hot water as the regional government of Spain's Balearic Islands claims she never got a permit to film the music video for "Lifetimes" on their protected dunes.