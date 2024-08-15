Katy Perry's 143 rollout hasn't exactly been going smoothly so far (have you heard "Woman's World"?), but no album rollout would be a true flop without a good old-fashioned criminal investigation.

Perry is covering that base with the news that she's being investigated by the regional government of Spain's Balearic Islands over her "Lifetimes" video, the shooting of which was allegedly unauthorized.

UPDATE (8/15, 10:25 p.m.): A spokesperson for Perry's label, Capitol Records, has responded to the Balearic Islands's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment accusations that the pop star didn't have permission to film in the area. "The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured," the spokesperson told The Independent. "We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead."

"Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts and Coastline," the Capitol Records rep continued. "Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it."

According to a statement from the Balearic Islands' environmental department, an investigation has been opened after the production company responsible for the music video didn't request the necessary authorization to film at the protected dunes at Ses Salines Natural Park.

The video shows Perry in a variety of locales, including beaches, clubs and city streets. The big issue is the footage of Perry in the interior of the dune system of s'Espalmador, a fragile ecosystem the Balearic government describes as holding "great ecological value."

See the potentially illegal video below.