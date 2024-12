Katy Perry hasn't exactly been crushing it lately, but after the flop of her album 143 (and its infamous lead single), the pop star has announced a Canadian leg for her 2025 Lifetimes Tour.

Following international dates in Mexico and Australia, Perry will come to Canada for seven dates in late July 2025. She will play Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

See the schedule below, including UK and South American dates following the Canadian run. Tickets for the Canadian dates go on sale this Friday (November 29) at 10 a.m.

Katy Perry 2025 Tour Dates:

04/23 Mexico City, Mexico - Arena CDMX

04/25 Mexico City, Mexico - Arena CDMX

04/26 Mexico City, Mexico - Arena CDMX

04/28 Monterrey, Mexico - Arena Monterrey

04/29 Monterrey, Mexico - Arena Monterrey

05/01 Guadalajara, Mexico - Arena Guadalajara

05/02 Guadalajara, Mexico - Arena Guadalajara

06/09 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

06/10 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

06/12 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

06/13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

06/14 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

06/17 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06/18 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06/22 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

06/23 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

06/26 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

06/27 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

06/29 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

06/30 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

07/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

07/24 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

07/26 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

07/29 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

07/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

08/01 Quebec City, QC - Centre Vidéotron

08/05 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/06 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

09/09 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

09/14 Sao Paulo, Brazil - The Town 2025

10/07 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

10/08 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

10/10 Sheffield, UK - Utilita Arena

10/11 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

10/13 London, UK - The O2

10/14 London, UK - The O2