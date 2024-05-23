Joel Plaskett Unveils New Album 'One Real Reveal,' Fall Canadian Tour

Four years on from his quadruple album 44, Joel Plaskett has plans to release a new record led by the single "Rainy Day Janey," and embark on a national tour behind the fresh material this fall.

Recorded solo on a 4-track cassette machine, One Real Reveal is described in press notes as the artist's "innermost work to date." Little else is known about the album as of yet, other than the fact that it will come out sometime this year and includes April's "The New Joys" — a spoken-word track Plaskett released for National Poetry Month. We have another taste of what is yet to really be revealed today with the rickety, hand-spun orbit of new single, "Rainy Day Janey."

Dubbed the One Real Reveal on Wheels tour, the Canadian trek gets underway on September 17 in Nanaimo, BC. It works around Plaskett's Arkells-supporting dates with the Joel Plaskett Emergency in October, stopping in cities across nine provinces. It will keep the singer-songwriter on the road through until November 30, wrapping things up with a gig in Highgate, ON.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 24). Find the full itinerary below, where you can also listen to "Rainy Day Janey."



Joel Plaskett 2024 Tour Dates:

09/17 Nanaimo, BC - St. Andrew's United Church

09/18 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre

09/20 Vancouver, BC - Mel Lehan Hall at St. James Community Square

09/21 Penticton, BC - The Dream Cafe

09/23 Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre

09/26 Edmonton, AB - Varscona Theatre

09/27 Calgary, AB - Ironwood Stage & Grill

09/28 Calgary, AB - Ironwood Stage & Grill

10/03 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

10/04 Regina, SK - Artesian

10/05 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

10/29 Georgetown, PE - Kings Playhouse

10/30 Fredericton, NB - Wilmot United Church

11/03 Wolfville, NS - Acadia University

11/06 New Glasgow, NS - Glasgow Square Theatre

11/07 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

11/16 Hamilton, ON - The Westdale

11/17 London, ON - Aeolian Hall

11/20 Paris, ON - Dominion Telegraph Hall

11/22 Galt, ON - Farm League Brewing

11/23 Burnstown, ON - Neat Coffee Shop

11/24 Burnstown, ON - Neat Coffee Shop

11/27 Peterborough, ON - Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

11/28 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

11/30 Highgate, ON - Mary Webb Centre