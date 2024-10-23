Progressive metallers Jinjer have returned with details of their fifth album. Duél is set for a February 7 release via Napalm Records.

Duél is the follow-up to 2021's Wallflowers. "We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement Duél to be the next step in Jinjer's musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general," bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said in a press release.

The album includes the previously released tracks "Someone's Daughter" and "Rogue." Today, they've unveiled the album's third single, "Kafka." Listen to it, and check out Duél's tracklist below.



Duél:

1. Tantrum

2. Hedonist

3. Rogue

4. Tumbleweed

5. Green Serpent

6. Kafka

7. Dark Bile

8. Fast Draw

9. Someone's Daughter

10. A Tongue So Sly

11. Duél