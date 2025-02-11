Jack White is on the road in support of his excellent 2024 live album No Name, and having just completed a three-night stand in Toronto, White has released a No Name Live EP.

As of this writing, the five-song EP is currently on Apple Music but not Spotify. Its five songs were all recorded at separate venues on his guerrilla tour last fall, when he performed shows mere days after announcing them. The songs included are: "That's How I'm Feeling," "Old Scratch Blues," "Archbishop Harold Holmes," "Morning at Midnight" and "Rough on Rats (If You're Asking)."

Hear it below. Read Exclaim!'s review of White's recent Toronto appearance here, and see him cover Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."