Jack White's three-night stand in Toronto brought him to Massey Hall last night (February 7), and he celebrated his first-ever show at the storied venue with a cover of "Rockin' the Free World."

White opened the set with the tune. Although he didn't explain his choice of cover song, it was presumably intended as a nod to Young's beloved album Live at Massey Hall 1971. Later in the night, White noted that it was his first time ever playing Massey.

Watch White and his band rip into "Rockin' the Free World" below. White's bassist, Dominic John Davis, wore a vintage-style Toronto Maple Leafs T-shirt for the gig.

Read our review of his ferocious Thursday (February 6) show here.