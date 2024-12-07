Longtime Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his retirement after 42 years in the metal band's lineup. Today's show in São Paulo will be his last with the band.

UPDATE (12/9, 10:29 a.m. ET): Iron Maiden have confirmed Simon Dawson as their new touring drummer. He's a member of British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris.

In a statement, McBrain didn't explain his decision beyond wanting to "take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle." He seems to be leaving on good terms, as he said, "To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!"

The band's co-manager Rod Smallwood shared a statement on behalf of Iron Maiden, writing, "The band and I all have a thousand great memories of the past 42 years, great gigs, copious platinum and gold discs and awards, love from the fans and one beer too many on too many occasions! Such a bond is forever! And, as Steve Harris says, 'Nicko is and will always be part of the Maiden family.'" See both statements in the Instagram gallery below.

McBrain joined Iron Maiden in 1982. He has been with the group since their fourth album, 1983's Piece of Mind. He revealed last year that he was recovering from a stroke, although it's unclear if that was a factor in his decision to retire.