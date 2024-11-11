Early Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno's cause of death has been revealed.

In October, Di'Anno's longtime label Conquest Music confirmed the metal vocalist had passed away at 66, and had been dealing with "several health issues" in recent years.

A statement shared via Di'Anno's official Facebook page today revealed his death was the result of a "tear in the sac around the heart."

"Dear fans and friends," the statement reads. "We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received."

"[Di'Anno's] sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

Di'Anno appears on Iron Maiden's first two LPs: 1980's self-titled debut and 1981 follow-up Killers. After his exit from the group, he continued fronting bands including Di'Anno, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse and Battlzone.

Iron Maiden paid tribute to Di'Anno during an October concert, with current frontman Bruce Dickinson calling the late artist "an amazing voice, devoted to rock and roll right up till the last minute of his life."