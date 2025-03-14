Iron Maiden are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band in 2025, and filmmaker Malcolm Venville is due to give them their own documentary in honour of the milestone.

Talking heads for the as-yet untitled project are said to include famous fans like Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons, as well as the band themselves and other foundational characters in their half-century arc. The last-ever interview with original vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who died last year, is also set to be featured in the film.

The doc will be fleshed out with archival animations of the band's mascot, Eddie. It's safe to assume there will also be some concert footage included, especially with the band's forthcoming Run for Your Lives World Tour (which is, sadly, skipping Canada).