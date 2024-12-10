Horsegirl announced their Cate Le Bon-produced sophomore album Phonetics On and On last month, and alongside the announcement, we got jittery lead single "2468."

Today, we get another taste of the record with the lovely, minimalist "Julie," which comes attached to an animated video from Amsterdam-based animator Daphna Awadish Golan.

The loping "Julie" rides a buzzing drone, and it gives a bit of the Julie Ruin (not just in name) with its rickety, bittersweet heartache.

Phonetics On and On arrives February 14 on Matador. Check out the video for "Julie" below.