New York-via-Chicago trio Horsegirl — Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein and Gigi Reece — are following up their 2022 debut full-length Versions of Modern Performance with the newly announced Phonetics On and On, out February 14, 2025, via Matador Records.

The record was produced by the increasingly in-demand Cate Le Bonl and recorded in Chicago. Today, we get a first taste with hypnotic, Raincoats-inspired lead single "2468."

In the fall of 2022, the three members of Horsegirl relocated to New York City, where Lowenstein and Cheng were attending NYU, marking the first time the trio had written music outside of Lowenstein's parents' basement.

When Horsegirl returned to Chicago to record in January 2024, "they found a focus and intimacy in the studio that can only arise when it's simply too cold to step outside. Le Bon led them into new, bright, clear, sonic territories, highlighting the inventive nature of these songs. New tools help bring this world to life; violins, synths, and gamelan tiles are all woven into the record."

"2468" comes attached to a video directed by writer and filmmaker Eliza Callahan and choreographed by Alexa West.

Check that out, plus the album's tracklist, below.



Phonetics On and On:

1. Where'd You Go

2. Rock City

3. In Twos

4. 2468

5. Well I Know You're Shy

6. Julie

7. Switch Over

8. Information Content

9. Frontrunner

10. Sport Meets Sound

11. I Can't Stand to See You