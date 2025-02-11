Phonetics On and On — the excellent Cate Le Bon-produced sophomore album from Chicago's Horsegirl — comes out this Friday (February 14). Ahead of that, the band have announced some new summer North American tour dates, including a lone Canadian stop in Vancouver.

The latest leg of the trio's tour itinerary kicks off on August 4 in Madison, WI. They'll venture to Canada toward the end of the trek for a performance at the Pearl in Vancouver on April 21 with support from Godcaster. As of right now, Horsegirl will wrap up their stint on the road after an August 26 show in Denver, CO.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, alongside latest album preview "Frontrunner." Find more upcoming gigs via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Horsegirl 2025 Tour Dates:

08/04 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon #

08/05 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry #

08/06 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck $ #

08/08 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall #

08/09 Austin, TX - Parish #

08/11 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

08/12 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room #

08/14 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

08/16 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

08/19 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater #

08/20 Seattle, WA - Neumos #

08/21 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl #

08/23 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement #

08/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court #

08/26 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater #

# with Godcaster

$ co-headline with Sweeping Promises