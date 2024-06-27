Hear Jennifer Castle's New Song "Blowing Kisses," Featured in 'The Bear' Season 3

After more than three years of quiet, today sees Toronto's Jennifer Castle return with "Blowing Kisses," which soundtracks a pivotal scene in episode nine of The Bear's brand new third season.



"No words to fumble with / I'm not a beggar to language any longer," Castle sings over a sweeping country ballad that features a string arrangement from Owen Pallett, performed by Estonia's FAMES Skopje Studio Orchestra, conducted by Sasho Tatarchevski.

"Blowing Kisses" was co-produced by Castle with engineer Jeff McMurrich and features Carl Didur on Piano, Mike Smith on bass, Evan Cartwright on drums, Castle on acoustic guitar and Victoria Cheong and Isla Craig on backing vocals.

"'Blowing Kisses' is a love letter sent from the very front of the occuring present moment," Castle explained in a statement. "Language can be so futile; I always loathe explaining myself, and yet my love for you makes me want to try, my hands gesturing in endless loop. One day I will no longer be here to revere the buoyancy of the blue lake. I'm held by the loving energy of God. Every rose has its thorn, truly, but let's focus on the rose for now."

Castle's song made its way to The Bear thanks to her longtime friendship with Matty Matheson, who she once worked alongside in Toronto's original La Palette.

"After watching Season two of The Bear last summer, and completely falling in love with the show, I sent him 'Blowing Kisses,'" Castle continued. "He shared it with his team, and to my delight things fell into place. What a special way to premiere this song! I will be watching along with the millions of other people who have fallen in love with this show. Congratulations to Matty, sending all my love and admiration for the people that make this show. Honoured to have a tiny role in its magic. Thank you!"



The Bear season three is out now on Disney+. Check out the self-directed video for "Blowing Kisses" below.