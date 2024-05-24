Watch the First Trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3

FX has dropped the first trailer for The Bear Season 3, set to premiere June 27 on Disney+ in Canada.

In it, Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the gang are well on their way to the Michelin star restaurant of their dreams. The food looks delicious, uniforms look crisp and menus look like those of a restaurant only accepting American Express platinum cards.

The only issue? With several conflicts from the end of the magnificent Season 2 still unresolved, it's a "dysfunctional kitchen," as Sydney points out in the trailer. But, as Carmy and Cousin rebut, isn't every kitchen?

Check out the trailer below in anticipation of the entire season's release next month.