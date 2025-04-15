The TD Halifax Jazz Festival has announced the details of its 2025 edition, rounding out its lineup with main stage additions Big Boi, St. Vincent and Adam Baldwin.

The 39th annual edition of the festival runs from July 15 to 20. The newly announced performers join previously announced acts Iron & Wine (with guest Sarah Harmer), the Decemberists (with guest Goldie Boutilier), Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Christine Jensen, Bill Frisell Trio, Endea Owens, Renee Rosnes, and more.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale on Thursday (April 17) at noon local time. Adam Baldwin's performance will be part of the festival's free night on July 16. Tickets for some of the shows are already on sale, as are festival passes.

Find details over at the TD Halifax Jazz Festival's website.