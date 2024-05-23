Gulfer Are Calling It Quits

Following the February release of their impressive fourth album, Third Wind, Montreal's Gulfer have announced that they're calling it quits.

The math rock-y emo band shared the news on social media, thanking listeners and revealing that their three upcoming shows in Montreal (July 13), Toronto (July 19) and Ottawa (July 20) would be their last.

Since getting their start in 2011, Gulfer have recorded for indie labels like Topshelf Records, Royal Mountain Records and Big Scary Monsters. Their shapeshifting approach to melodic guitar music can be heard across What Gives, Dog Bless, Gulfer and their latest. It's really worth a listen, and attending one of their farewell shows definitely would be too.