We heard earlier this year that Rush bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were back playing their old tunes together, but now, the two will also see their respective debut solo albums reissued.

Lifeson's 1996 album Victor and Lee's 2000 LP My Favourite Headache will each be reissued in various formats on August 9 via Rhino Records / Anthem Records. As great of friends as they are, the two didn't perform on either of each other's solo outings.

For Victor, Lifeson collaborated with Primus bassist Les Claypool, and vocalists like I Mother Earth's Edwin, Dalbello, and even his wife Charlene, while son Adrian Zivojinovich earned a credit for programming.

Victor's vinyl reissue will mark its debut on the format, and it also packs in a bit of Lifeson modernity with the weed-indebted "Cherry Lopez Lullaby" and instrumentals "Serbs," "Groove" and "Banjo Bob" — all of which were previously shared by the guitarist via his personal website.

My Favourite Headache, meanwhile, saw Lee work with drummers Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) and ex-Our Lady Peace timekeeper Jeremy Taggart, while Rush collaborator Ben Mink assisted with multiple instruments, production and engineering. The album previously came to vinyl as part of Record Store Day 2019.

Both Victor and My Favourite Headache are now available for pre-order in a variety of formats.

Earlier this month, Lee and Lifeson paid tribute to late Rush producer Peter Collins, and covered Gordon Lightfoot in Toronto.