Watch Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Cover "The Way I Feel" at Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert

Canadian artists paid tribute to Gordon Lightfoot in Toronto last night (May 23), and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made previously unannounced appearances to play one of the late songwriting legend's tunes.

Lee and Lifeson joined the lineup of performers at Massey Hall on Thursday evening to perform "The Way I Feel" backed by Blue Rodeo, the revered Canadian alt-country outfit who were one of two house bands onstage.

Variety notes how the two bandmates were billed as "L+L" on private performer rundowns and setlists at the venue. You can watch their performance of Lightfoot's "The Way I Feel," and a full ensemble rendition of "Summer Side of Life" in the players below.

"It was important for us to pay tribute to Gordon," Lee told Variety in a statement. "Not being folk or pop artists, Alex and I were looking for one of Gordon's songs that might better suit our style of play and we found that in 'The Way I Feel.' Its structure was loose and more open to interpretation than many of his more popular tunes."

Thursday evening's Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot concert featured performances by City and Colour, Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards, William Prince, Murray McLauchlan, Serena Ryder, Tom Wilson, Allison Russell and more. Blue Rodeo and Lightfoot's longtime touring outfit (Rick Haynes, Barry Keane, Mike Heffernan and Carter Lancaster) were the evening's house bands.

Lightfoot passed away May 1 of natural causes. He was 84 years old.