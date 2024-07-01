Rush Pay Tribute to Late Producer Peter Collins

Peter Collins, who worked on four Rush albums, has died at 73. Band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have both paid tribute to the producer, who died of pancreatic cancer, according to BraveWords.

Collins has production credits on Rush's albums Power Windows (1985), Hold Your Fire (1987), Counterparts (1993) and Test for Echo (1996). He also worked on Queensrÿche's albums Operation: Mindcrime (1988) and Empire (1990), Bon Jovi's These Days (1995), and Alice Cooper's Hey Stoopid (1991).

Geddy Lee wrote on Instagram, "So sad to hear of the passing of Peter Collins. A dear, dear friend and producer of 4 different RUSH albums. During periods in the 80's and 90's we had some incredible musical adventures together, in various studios across the globe. He truly was our Mr. Big… with his ever-present cigar and constant good humour. After hitting the record button, I can still hear him say, 'OK boys, from the topping … no stopping!' We love ya B, rest in peace and thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Lifeson wrote, "Peter Collins will forever live in my memory as Mr. Big, sitting at his control centre beside a recording console with his ubiquitous tools: a legal pad, an ashtray and a Monte Cristo No. 2. Love you B. Farewell."

