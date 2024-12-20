Forever eschewing the contemporary conventions of releasing music, Fucked Up are back with another limited-time release: a new single called "Apricot," which is available on Bandcamp for only 24 hours.

All proceeds from downloads of the track will benefit the Parkdale Community Food Bank. An unreleased song from the sessions for recent surprise album Someday, "Apricot" was first made available last night (December 19) as a 7-inch flexi at the band's hometown show at the Great Hall in exchange for a non-perishable food donation.

Remaining copies of the pressing, which features art by Daniel Murphy, are up for sale on Merchtable for $7.99. The song pairs a catchy "Apricot / What kind of stone you got?" hook with sprightly rhythms and larger-than-life backing vocals, and you can give it a listen below.