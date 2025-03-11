Los Angeles-based psych rock quintet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have unveiled their forthcoming new album. Trash Classic arrives June 6 by way of Greenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society. The band have shared the news alongside new single "Economy" and plans for a world tour, which will bring them to Canada for a pair of shows in Vancouver and Toronto later this year.

The follow-up to 2023's Data Doom was recorded at L.A.'s Tiny Telephone Studio with producer Maryam Qudus (La Luz, Spacemoth). Press materials describe the record as marking "a feral mutation" for Frankie and the Witch Fingers, "snarl[ing] with proto-punk venom, angular melodies and electronic textures." Here's what the band had to say about the new single:

"Economy" invades your brain like a late-night infomercial, ruthlessly selling the shiny nightmare of consumer paradise. Synthetic basslines pound like a debt collector that knows you're home, while jagged guitars slice like overdue bills stamped in red. Urgent synth melodies buzz and ring like reminders to refill prescriptions you can't afford. Everything throbs to a hammering blown-out beat, teetering on the edge of assembly-line collapse. Cold electronically layered vocals chant over the frenzy: WORK. SPEND. REPEAT. Grotesque and irresistible, it's all circling the drain. Families sell their life-force for dinner while corporations rake in unimaginable profits from the very sickness they created. Sound familiar? By the time the electro-punk-fuelled finale kicks into overdrive, it injects itself straight into your bloodstream, hijacking your senses and stripping everything down to its raw, naked truth. Economy distorts everyday despair into a mutant disco soundtrack — absurd, biting and disturbingly fun.

Listen to the track below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the tour itinerary, which includes Canadian gigs at the Pearl in Vancouver (July 20) and Lee's Palace in Toronto (October 7). Tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 14) at 10 a.m. local time.



Trash Classic:

1. Channel Rot

2. T.V. Baby

3. Dead Silence

4. Fucksake

5. Economy

6. Eggs Laid Brain

7. Out of the Flesh

8. Total Reset

9. Conducting Experiments

10. Gutter Priestess

11. Trash Classic

Pre-order Trash Classic.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/16 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Sonic Whip Festival

05/17 Diksmuide, Belgium - 4AD

05/20 Lyon, France - Épicerie Moderne

05/21 Biarritz, France - Atabal

05/22 Rouen, France - Le 106

05/23 London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/25 Berlin, Germany - Desertfest

05/27 Cherbourg, France - Le Circuit

05/28 Brighton, UK - Daltons

05/31 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

06/01 Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

07/15 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

07/16 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

07/19 Portland, OR - The Den

07/20 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

07/23 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

07/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

07/25 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

07/26 Denver, CO - TBA

07/27 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

07/29 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress

07/30 Phoenix, AZ– Rebel Lounge

07/31 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Diver

08/01 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

08/02 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

09/19 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/20 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

09/21 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

09/23 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

09/24 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

09/26 Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

09/27 Houston, TX - Dan Electros

09/28 Austin, TX - TBA

09/29 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

10/01 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10/02 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

10/03 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

10/04 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

10/05 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records

10/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/10 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/11 Albany, NY - Lark Hall