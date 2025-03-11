Los Angeles-based psych rock quintet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have unveiled their forthcoming new album. Trash Classic arrives June 6 by way of Greenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society. The band have shared the news alongside new single "Economy" and plans for a world tour, which will bring them to Canada for a pair of shows in Vancouver and Toronto later this year.
The follow-up to 2023's Data Doom was recorded at L.A.'s Tiny Telephone Studio with producer Maryam Qudus (La Luz, Spacemoth). Press materials describe the record as marking "a feral mutation" for Frankie and the Witch Fingers, "snarl[ing] with proto-punk venom, angular melodies and electronic textures." Here's what the band had to say about the new single:
"Economy" invades your brain like a late-night infomercial, ruthlessly selling the shiny nightmare of consumer paradise. Synthetic basslines pound like a debt collector that knows you're home, while jagged guitars slice like overdue bills stamped in red. Urgent synth melodies buzz and ring like reminders to refill prescriptions you can't afford. Everything throbs to a hammering blown-out beat, teetering on the edge of assembly-line collapse. Cold electronically layered vocals chant over the frenzy: WORK. SPEND. REPEAT. Grotesque and irresistible, it's all circling the drain. Families sell their life-force for dinner while corporations rake in unimaginable profits from the very sickness they created. Sound familiar? By the time the electro-punk-fuelled finale kicks into overdrive, it injects itself straight into your bloodstream, hijacking your senses and stripping everything down to its raw, naked truth. Economy distorts everyday despair into a mutant disco soundtrack — absurd, biting and disturbingly fun.
Listen to the track below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the tour itinerary, which includes Canadian gigs at the Pearl in Vancouver (July 20) and Lee's Palace in Toronto (October 7). Tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 14) at 10 a.m. local time.
Trash Classic:
1. Channel Rot
2. T.V. Baby
3. Dead Silence
4. Fucksake
5. Economy
6. Eggs Laid Brain
7. Out of the Flesh
8. Total Reset
9. Conducting Experiments
10. Gutter Priestess
11. Trash Classic
Frankie and the Witch Fingers 2025 Tour Dates:
05/16 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Sonic Whip Festival
05/17 Diksmuide, Belgium - 4AD
05/20 Lyon, France - Épicerie Moderne
05/21 Biarritz, France - Atabal
05/22 Rouen, France - Le 106
05/23 London, UK - Wide Awake Festival
05/25 Berlin, Germany - Desertfest
05/27 Cherbourg, France - Le Circuit
05/28 Brighton, UK - Daltons
05/31 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
06/01 Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
07/15 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
07/16 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
07/19 Portland, OR - The Den
07/20 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
07/23 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
07/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
07/25 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
07/26 Denver, CO - TBA
07/27 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
07/29 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress
07/30 Phoenix, AZ– Rebel Lounge
07/31 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Diver
08/01 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
08/02 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
09/19 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/20 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
09/21 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd
09/23 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
09/24 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
09/26 Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
09/27 Houston, TX - Dan Electros
09/28 Austin, TX - TBA
09/29 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
10/01 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
10/02 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
10/03 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
10/04 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
10/05 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records
10/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/10 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/11 Albany, NY - Lark Hall