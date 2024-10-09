Following their 2023 record Data Doom, Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared their new single "i-Candy" via Greenway Records.

Described as the soundtrack for an "objectified robot's vengeance," "i-Candy" marks the second introduction to the bands' new work, after they released the single "Bonehead" in September.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers shared of the track:

Bleeps and bloops tightly wound around a precise dystopian punk nodder, these were the magic digits we needed to punch in to bring "i-Candy" to life. This was one of the first songs to emerge from the incubator of recent demos. "i-Candy" is a female sex robot, she isn't programmed for any man's need; she's out to clean up the streets and settle the score in blood.

