Jazz-pop duo Fievel Is Glaque have shared details of their second record. Rong Weicknes is out October 25 via Fat Possum.

The outfit gained two new experiences by working on this album: having more than a day to record, and having a label to support them. They recorded the album in Upstate New York with the Rong Weicknes Band — an octet of musicians from the US, Canada and Belgium.

With today's announcement, Fievel Is Glaque have shared the single "As Above So Below," which follows last year's Exclaim! Staff Picked double single "I'm Scanning Things I Can't See" and "Dark Dancing." Listen to the new track, and check out the tracklist for Rong Weicknes below.



Rong Weicknes:

1. Hover

2. As Above So Below

3. Would You Rather?

4. Love Weapon

5. Rong Weicknes

6. Toute Suite

7. It's So Easy

8. I'm Scanning Things I Can't See

9. Kayfabe

10. My Oubliette

11. Dark Dancing

12. Great Blues

13. Transparent

14. Eternal Irises

15. Haut Contre Bas