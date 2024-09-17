Father John Misty has announced his sixth album. Mahashmashana will be out November 22 through Sub Pop Records, and the video for "Screamland" is out now.

Mahāśmaśāna is a Sanskrit word, and a press release defines it as a "great cremation ground, all things put going thither." The album consists of eight songs with a runtime of 50 minutes.

"Screamland" is a seven-minute piano power ballad featuring Low's Alan Sparhawk on guitar. The eight-minute song "I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All" already came out this summer as part of FJM's Greatest Hits compilation.

Watch the "Screamland" video below, and see the album's tracklist below that, along with FJM's tour dates. Most of his upcoming North American shows are previously announced opening dates with Kacey Musgraves.

Mahashmashana is available to pre-order here.



Mahashmashana:

1. Mahashmashana

2. She Cleans Up

3. Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose

4. Mental Health

5. Screamland

6. Being You

7. I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All

8. Summer's Gone

Father John Misty 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/17/24 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

09/18/24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

09/19/24 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

09/20/24 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

09/23/24 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ^

09/24/24 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^

09/25/24 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's *

09/27/24 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena ^

09/28/24 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena ^

09/29/24 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater *

10/01/24 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego ^

10/03/24 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

10/04/24 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

04/03/25 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene ~

04/04/25 Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan ~

04/05/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhagen Opera House ~

04/06/25 Berlin, Germany - Huxley's ~

04/08/25 Paris, France - La Cigale ~

04/09/25 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique ~

04/10/25 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg ~

04/12/25 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall ~

04/13/25 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester ~

04/14/25 Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome ~

04/15/25 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall ~



* with Omar Velasco

^ with Kacey Musgraves, Nickel Creek

~ with Butch Bastard