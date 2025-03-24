It's the last week of March, and this month seemed to speed by. As we've been slowly hitting the double digits with the temperature outside, here are some more can't-miss concerts to look forward to this week in the 416, including a local label festival, pop legends, a 69-song anniversary celebration and more. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements for all your live music needs.

Mary J. Blige

Scotiabank Arena, March 24

Buy tickets here



American rapper Mary J. Blige is feeling grateful as she supports her recent record Gratitude on the sweetly named For My Fans Tour.

Whitechapel

Danforth Music Hall, March 25

Buy tickets here



Almost two decades into their career, deathcore combo Whitechapel are keeping the brutality going with a tour in support of new album Hymns in Dissonance.

We Are Busy Bodies Festival

Longboat Hall, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema and the Garrison, March 25–29

Buy tickets here



The beloved local label marks two decades of adventurous releases across five nights of music, including Welsh indie upstarts the Bug Club, reformed cult faves Newfound Interest in Connecticut, and the live debut of lan Blurton's new band UWUW.

The Magnetic Fields

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, March 26–27

Buy tickets here and here



Sixty-Nine is an awful lot of love songs, which is why the group will be splitting up their 25th anniversary celebration of their iconic 69 Love Songs into two nights. (But are they really not gonna play "The Book of Love" both nights?) (They're not.)

Meshuggah

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino, March 29

Buy tickets here



Why not enjoy a very metal-looking Meshuggah Burger when on your way to see the Swedish heavy music vets?

Kylie Minogue

Scotiabank Arena, March 29

Buy tickets here

Get your pulse padam-ing with Kylie Minogue, as the Australian pop star brings her Tension Tour to Scotiabank Arena.

cootie catcher

The Dance Cave, March 29

Buy tickets here



The Toronto twee band's quirky, vulnerable indie pop ditties are as cute and infectious as their name would suggest.

FKA twigs

History, March 30–31

Buy tickets here and here



Come experience the singer's portmanteau of "sex" and "euphoria" in person when she showcases the dance-y hits of her excellent new album EUSEXUA.