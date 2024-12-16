Whitechapel have announced a 2025 tour of North America they're dubbing the Hymns and Dissonance tour that will bring them to five cities in Canada.

It all begins in Raleigh on March 18, where the band will link up with Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds and Alluvial, who will act as support for the tour. The groups' first trek into Canada comes with Montreal's performance on March 24 and Toronto's Danforth show on the 25th. A few more nights in the US will give way to a pair of Alberta shows in Calgary and Edmonton on April 4 and 5, respectively, after which the bands will conclude their run of Canadian shows in Vancouver on the 7th. The tour ends with a show in Atlanta on April 19.

Presale tickets are available Thursday (December 19) using the code "JOY," with the general on-sale set to begin this Friday (December 20) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the schedule below.

"This will be our first headlining tour on our new album cycle and we are looking forward to playing some new songs live for everyone," Whitechapel's Alex Wade said in a release, hinting at their follow-up to 2021's Kin. "The lineup is diverse with upcoming modern deathcore band Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds bringing the old-school death metal flavour, and Alluvial contributing a heavy progressive sound to the tour."

Whitechapel 2025 Tour Dates:

03/18 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

03/19 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

03/20 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *

03/21 Worcester, MA - The Palladium *

03/22 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *

03/24 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia *

03/25 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

03/26 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall *

03/28 Chicago, IL - House Of Blues *

03/29 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *

03/30 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre *

04/01 Denver, CO - Summit *

04/02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand - The Complex *

04/04 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *

04/05 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

04/07 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

04/08 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

04/09 Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

04/11 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

04/12 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

04/13 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater *

04/15 Dallas, TX - The Studio - The Factory *

04/16 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

04/18 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum *

04/19 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) *

* with Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds and Alluvial