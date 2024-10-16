Toronto-based record label We Are Busy Bodies is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a festival that will run from March 25–29 in its home city.

Spanning across multiple venues, five ticketed concerts and various other events, the festival will include a comeback performance by the Elwins — who broke up in 2022 — as well as sets from the likes of Newfound Interest in Connecticut, No Frills and the Bug Club. The lineup also includes the debut performance of UWUW, a live soundtrack accompaniment to short films from Norman McLaren and more.

The label's 20th anniversary will also mark another milestone: its 200th release. It'll come from Saskatchewan ambient jazz group Peace Flag Ensemble, who will release their third album Everything Is Possible in March.

"We Are Busy Bodies has always been a labour of love," founder Eric Warner shared in a release. "I've always believed that I could find an audience — whether a few hundred, a thousand, or more — that shares my passion for discovering new music."

Beyond the festival, We Are Busy Bodies will continue to host other anniversary events throughout 2025. Tickets for the 20th anniversary festival shows can be found on DICE.