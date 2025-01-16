Fox News has found its latest punching bag of the week in Ethel Cain, as hosts think she's mobilizing her fans to kill CEOs.

In protest of Perverts Winter, The Big Weekend Show aired a segment about the musician posting about the murder of Brian Thompson to her Instagram story. "The 26-year-old entertainer — if you can call her that — shared a post by former Labor Secretary Robert Reich calling money and politics 'the root of our dysfunction,' while adding her own quote, '#KillMoreCEOs' hashtag to the post," co-host Jason Chaffetz said.

The hosts spend a big chunk of the segment trying to downplay her popularity, surmounting her and Luigi Mangione's popularity to college kids being taught a "woke curriculum." "This is not a video game, this is calling on the murder of another human being," Thompson says as if he hasn't been on the internet for the last month and a half.

For a network that loves to disavow cancel culture, they sure do love to backtrack when it comes to de-platforming someone they don't agree with. Panelist Jackie DeAngelis called for her to be boycotted, while Chaffetz said he hoped "she gets called out for this." How does it feel to be offended, Chaffetz?

Watch the fever dream of a segment below.