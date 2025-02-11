Drive-By Truckers have revealed plans to tour alongside Deer Tick on a trek they've dubbed the Charm & Decadence Tour.
The massive North American trek starts in San Antonio on May 29 and runs until August 9 in Indianapolis. Early in the 35-date run, the bands will play their lone Canadian date at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom (June 11). The majority of the run will see support from Thelma and the Sleaze with exceptions noted below.
Artist presales will be available from Wednesday, February 12, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 13, at 10 p.m. local using the code "CHARM." General on-sale begins Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local.
Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick 2025 Tour Dates:
05/29 San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
05/30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
06/01 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/03 Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
06/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
06/06 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
06/07 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
06/08 Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
06/10 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
06/11 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
06/12 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
06/13 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
06/15 Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge
06/16 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
06/20 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
06/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre
06/22 Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre
06/23 Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *
07/18 Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors
07/19 Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors
07/20 Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
07/22 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden
07/24 Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
07/25 New York, NY - Pier 17
07/26 Accord, NY - Arrowhead Farms
07/27 Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent *
07/29 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
07/30 South Deerfield, MA - Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Co.
08/01 Richmond, VA - Maymont
08/02 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
08/03 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
08/05 Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *
08/06 Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *
08/08 Pelham, TN - The Caverns
08/09 Indianapolis, IN - Broad Ripple Park
* no Thelma and the Sleaze