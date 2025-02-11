Drive-By Truckers have revealed plans to tour alongside Deer Tick on a trek they've dubbed the Charm & Decadence Tour.

The massive North American trek starts in San Antonio on May 29 and runs until August 9 in Indianapolis. Early in the 35-date run, the bands will play their lone Canadian date at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom (June 11). The majority of the run will see support from Thelma and the Sleaze with exceptions noted below.

Artist presales will be available from Wednesday, February 12, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 13, at 10 p.m. local using the code "CHARM." General on-sale begins Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local.

Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick 2025 Tour Dates:

05/29 San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

05/30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

06/01 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/03 Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

06/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

06/06 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

06/07 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

06/08 Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

06/10 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

06/11 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

06/12 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

06/13 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

06/15 Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge

06/16 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

06/20 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

06/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

06/22 Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre

06/23 Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

07/18 Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors

07/19 Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors

07/20 Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

07/22 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden

07/24 Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

07/25 New York, NY - Pier 17

07/26 Accord, NY - Arrowhead Farms

07/27 Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent *

07/29 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

07/30 South Deerfield, MA - Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Co.

08/01 Richmond, VA - Maymont

08/02 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

08/03 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

08/05 Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *

08/06 Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *

08/08 Pelham, TN - The Caverns

08/09 Indianapolis, IN - Broad Ripple Park

* no Thelma and the Sleaze