Ahead of the release of their new album Everything Must Go next month, Wilton, CT-formed jam band Goose have announced that percussionist Jeff Arevalo is among the everything, issuing a statement announcing that he will "no longer be a part of the Goose organization" due to behaviour in his personal life that "does not align with the band's core values."

UPDATE (3/24, 5:12 p.m. ET): Arevalo has now issued a statement of his own on the matter, explaining that he had entered an inpatient program in the state of Washington after coming to the band's management with his personal crisis in January and them having decided that he should take a break from the tour. "Upon leaving the program, rather than hearing from my former bandmates, I had received an email from the band's lawyer stating that I was being let go for 'reported behaviour and actions,'" he wrote.

"I do not feel that I was rightly respected, valued or properly utilized in my time with the organization," the musician continued. "In fact, I had to forgo severance because I refused to sign an NDA. I have chosen to retain my dignity and my truth."

Arevelo also added that he wishes Goose well, and noted that he'll be pursuing opportunities where he can be more involved in the songwriting process and creative direction of the project, and "work in a properly equitable environment."

The band shared the news on Instagram yesterday (March 23), writing, "This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band," likely referring to founding drummer Ben Atkind's departure in late 2023 (notably during the same week that the band Geese lost their guitarist).

"However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment," Goose continued. "This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We're feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey."

Back in February, multi-instrumentalist Arevalo had announced that he was "stepping away" from the band's most recent tour to focus on his mental health. Read both statements in full below.